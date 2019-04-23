‘Property Brothers’: Drew Scott Pens Romantic Birthday Tribute to ‘Passionate’ Wife Linda Phan

Property Brothers star Drew Scott shared a romantic tribute to wife Linda Phan on Twitter for her birthday Monday.

Scott posted a selfie, surrounded by beautiful green plants, with Phan.

“You are the most beautiful, supportive, fun and passionate person I’ve ever known. I’m so lucky to be able to call you my wife and best friend. #happybirthday Lindy,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

The 40-year-old HGTV star and Phan married in Italy in May 2018, then honeymooned in Ecuador in August after he joined twin brother Jonathan Scott to film a season of Property Brothers in Nashville. The honeymoon trip was with ME to WE, a social enterprise that organizes trips to India, Kenya and Ecuador, where visitors can meet locals and make a positive impact.

Earlier this month, Scott shared more photos from his volunteer trip to mark National Volunteer Week. “Get out there and find something you care madly about. You’ll be blown away by how much you get out of giving your time and your heart,” he told fans.

Scott and Jonathan also joined forces with Habitat for Humanity to help a mother of three in Atlanta this month.

“A lot of these families that Habitat works with, they never thought they would have a house that they could call their own,” Scott told CBS News. “And so, for them to be able to see this path to achieving that goal, that means so much to us, because you’re changing people’s lives.”

As Scott and Phan near their one-year wedding anniversary, Scott has talked about expanding their family.

“We don’t know — do we want to have two, four, 15? We don’t quite know,” Scott jokingly told PEOPLE in October.

“That’s a bit of a jump,” Jonathan added.

“I have to talk to Linda about that,” Scott added. “We look forward to having kids. No screaming rush. We have nieces and nephews that we get a lot of our playtime with, so for now we can get them hopped up on sugar and then pass them back to the parents.”

In another interview with Entertainment Tonight, Scott said the newlyweds were hoping to have twins someday.

“[Linda] is the one that is pushing for [twins],” he said in August 2018. “We both want to have kids, but we’ve talked about having two, three, four. I just think we see what happens, see where it goes, whether we have boys or girls.”

In February, the couple sparked pregnancy rumors when the couple shared a photo on Instagram with a friend’s baby. “Baby selfie,” Scott wrote.

Photo credit: Twitter/Drew Scott