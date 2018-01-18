‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Building Homes for Nashville Mothers

HGTV stars Drew and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers fame are gearing up to build homes for two lucky Tennessee mothers this year.

In a segment for the TODAY Show, Habitat for Humanity’s newly appointed Habitat Humanitarians made an announcement Wednesday morning, detailing the exciting news of how they will work to build homes with the organization for Ashlee and Amanda.

Jonathan took to Instagram after the airing to share a snapshot of the two meeting Ashlee and Amanda with NBC anchor, Savannah Guthrie.

“Had a great time meeting Ashlee and Amanda on [TODAY Show] this morning. This April, [Drew Scott] and I will be helping build their houses with [Habitat for Humanity]. Want to build with me? Click the link in my bio to enter for your chance to join my build-team.”

Habitat for Humanity describes the home recipients as “hardworking moms who are eager to provide for their families with the stability that affordable homeownership provides.”

Since its inception in 1976, the organization is steadfast in its belief that our home is the very foundation of our lives, and should be one that provides an atmosphere of contentment and calm where families can thrive. However, the harsh reality is that many families in the U.S. are not that lucky, and as a result live in inadequate conditions or pay rent beyond their means. In many ways, home fast becomes a place families need to escape from, rather than escape to.

With the latest campaign, “Home Is the Key,” Habitat for Humanity and the Scotts want to spread that message that where we live is the key to a happy life that not only can unlock our future and provide stability, but change our lives through easy access of decent housing.

When it comes to Ashlee and Amanda, the Scott brothers along with the organization are inviting eager fans to take part in the project for the two mothers by entering a contest that outlines what home means to you. Lucky winners not only get to pick up a hammer and nail away while building with the siblings, but travel and accommodations will be provided as well.

The entry deadline is Feb. 28, with winners (and a guest of their choice) will be announced March 5 and flown out to Nashville, Tennessee. The construction on the two homes will take place April 2.

For more information, enter at habitat.org/ScottBrothers.