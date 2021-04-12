✖

Property Brothers stars Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott were in for a sweet surprise Monday morning when NBC's Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager invited the home renovation twins on their talk show to chat about their newest issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal Magazine. Ahead of the pair dishing on their latest quarterly magazine's edition outlining transformation journeys and spring ideas, the Canadians were honored with a surprise reel of families from the past decade paying tribute for their forever homes. The moment brought out some incredible emotions from both brothers as the families expressed their thanks.

Before Kotb and Hager Bush surprised the two with the emotional reel of gratitude, they asked how 400+ renovations have felt for the twins since first starting out more than a decade ago. "So tired," Jonathan teased while his brother Drew pretended to doze off. "Even when we were just waiting for you guys, we were reminiscing — there's so many stories, and being able to help that many families is an incredible thing. And we had even done, oh my gosh, hundreds of renovations before starting the Property Brothers and it's just special to know because a lot of the families on our shows would never have been able to do any of this if it wasn't for the show."

“Property Brothers” stars @MrDrewScott and @JonathanScott join us to talk about their 400th home renovation! pic.twitter.com/Es1yXyJuiB — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) April 12, 2021

Drew shares how revealing the completed houses to all the families has been one of the most humbling aspects of their job. "It's something I will never get tired of and it makes the most out of our day — it warms our heart every time we reveal a home," he said. It was then that Hager Bush introduced a reel of dozens and dozens of families thanking the brothers for all their help in building their dream homes over the years.

The moment, outlining six degrees of separation in how their help has transformed everyone, included Zoom calls from Property Brothers homeowners that brought the twins to tears. While Jonathan joked, it was "dusty in here" during the broadcast, Drew shares how the moment was "very sweet" to see such a surprise and faces they hadn't seen in such a long time.

First breaking out onto the scene in January 2011 with their premiere series, Property Brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott have achieved immense success in the years since. With record-breaking viewership on HGTV, the twins have become powerhouse lifestyle experts thanks to their heart and humility — with a lot to show for it! Producing multiple TV show franchises and series through their own production company, the Scott Living home furnishings line, design website, game app, two children's books and quarterly magazine, here's to another 400+ episodes of the Property Brothers with plenty more to come!