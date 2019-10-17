‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Follow in Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Footsteps With Next Major Venture

Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott continue to expand their business, this time, with a quarterly magazine issue. Meredith Corporation recently announced that they would be partnering with the twins to create a different medium for them to share their expertise with fans across the board. The brothers will be following in similar footsteps as HGTV stars Joanna and Chip Gaines after they launched Magnolia Journal in 2016, which has a total circulation of $1.2 million.

“We love print and have always wanted to extend our message of living life to the fullest through this medium,” Jonathan said in a press release according to PEOPLE.

The publication doesn’t have a title thus far, but the brothers plan on announcing one in the coming weeks. The magazine with be available for $9.99 per issues or $20 for an annual subscription and will hit newsstands Jan. 2020.

“For us, it’s always been about taking the small, simple steps that earn big results at home, work, rest and play,” the Scotts explained. “With a platform like this, we get to develop a consistent and thoughtful way of sharing great ideas and actionable insights with our audience.”

Its main focus is to show readers home decor and home renovation, however, it will also reach beyond that giving insight into their love of “entertaining, family, food, gardening, outdoor living, wellness, music, travel and more.”

“Drew and Jonathan have a unique connection with consumers that will translate well into print,” said Doug Olsen who is the President of Meredith Magazines. “We’re extremely excited about taking the chemistry they share with their millions of viewers onscreen to new and existing audiences in the print medium.”

This isn’t the only slice of excitement for Jonathan right now. The reality TV star just opened up to the public about his new relationship with actress Zooey Deschanel.

“I am seeing someone,” the 41-year-old said to Us Weekly. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking or in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

He opened up about their relationship after the two were spotted getting cozy in public. Since then, the pair have been spotted attending Dancing with the Stars together, as well as, catching plays in New York City, and now, are even sharing their memories via social media for fans to follow along.