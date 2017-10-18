‘Property Brother’ Drew Scott Teaches ‘DWTS’ Routines to His Fiancée

Drew Scott’s fiancée might be the key to his dancing success!

The Property Brothers star revealed this week that in addition to non-stop practice with professional partner Emma Slater, he regularly enlists fiancée Linda Phan in perfecting his routines.

“I have videos of Linda practicing with me,” he told PEOPLE. “Emma and I work through it and then I actually try to teach it to Linda because it helps me learn the moves more.”

“He doesn’t just try to teach her 5 seconds. We’re talking the entire routine, and through the entire thing they’re beaming and smiling. It’s so cute,” Slater added.

This week’s “Disney Night” theme was particularly special for the two, who are in the process of planning a destination wedding.

“‘Rainbow Connection’ is one of Linda and I’s favorite songs,” Scott said, referencing his Muppets-themed waltz from Monday. “My fiancée is the biggest Disney nerd. I come in second place.”

It’s also been a way to slim down for the wedding. The entrepreneur revealed that in the six weeks before the official Dancing With the Stars competition began, he dropped 27 pounds due to his rigorous workout routine.

Where will he debut his new dance body? His wedding,”[in] my mankini ’cause we are doing a destination wedding. Picture that!”

Dancing With the Stars

airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.