‘Project Runway’ Alum Chris March Had ‘Debilitating Accident,’ Health Battles Before Death

Chris March, a Project Runway alum and costume designer, died Thursday afternoon following a heart attack. March, 56, has suffered several health issues in recent years, but the heart attack reportedly came as a surprise. Although March was in and out of the hospital before his death, he continued designing dresses until the end.

March suffered a “debilitating accident” in June 2017, which resulted in skyrocketing medical bills. In March 2019, he revealed he suffered “several setbacks” in his recovery and launched a GoFundMe page. More than 1,400 people donated a combined $59,864, falling short of the $100,000 goal.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have recently run into several setbacks in my recovery, the biggest one being that my medical insurance went up over 500% at the beginning of 2019,” March said in a statement posted on the GoFundMe page. “I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement. Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides.”

March continued, “There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me. In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95% of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month. In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive — the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here. I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world.”

Among the donors was Bravo’s Andy Cohen, who donated $2,000. Broadway Cares made multiple donations, including one for $2,000.

March suffered a terrible fall two years ago, and was knocked unconscious for four days. He called 911 after waking up and was put in a medically induced coma at the hospital. He suffered organ failure, a collapsed lung and other injuries.

Sources close to March’s family told TMZ he died Thursday at around 1:45 p.m. from a heart attack, which came as a surprise to his doctors and relatives.

March was a finalist on Project Runway Season 4, and appeared on Project Runway All Stars and The Real Housewives of New York City. He hosted his own Bravo show, Mad Fashion.

March was known for his boundary-pushing style and worked with several major stars. He designed the gowns Meryl Streep wore to the 2010 Oscars and Golden Globes. His other clients included Madonna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Coolidge and Beyonce. He also worked on Cirque du Soleil and Broadway shows.

Photo credit: Jeff Schear/FilmMagic/Getty Images