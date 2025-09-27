Pregnant ‘Love Island’ Alum Hospitalized

A pregnant Love Island alum has been hospitalized.

The Sun reports that Claudia Fogarty, who competed on Season 9 of the British dating reality show, spent a “very scary” 48 hours in the hospital.

Fogarty, 31, took to her TikTok to update her followers, revealing that on Thursday she had a calm and quiet day and about halfway through the day, she felt “a bit of a trickle,” so she called partner Ollie Crankshaw and her mother, later calling the maternity unit and they advised her to come in so they could check it out. Fogarty revealed that when she was in the parking lot at the hospital, her water broke at only 33 weeks.

She went on to explain that after she was checked in and put on monitors, doctors told her they were going to keep her for 48 hours to observe her and make sure she doesn’t go into labor. “It’s just been an absolute whirlwind,” she said. “I’ve been here since Thursday, and so far, nothing has happened, which, they say, if it’s gonna happen straight away, it’s gonna be in the first 48 hours. And it hasn’t done.”

Fogarty hopes that all is well and they will discharge her, but the scary part isn’t over yet, as her water has broken. Luckily, she did share that her baby is doing fine and she’s moving, “but obviously, this baby’s coming a lot earlier than we thought,” she shared. Fogarty explained that if the baby doesn’t come in the next couple of weeks, she will have to be induced. Even though it’s been “overwhelming,” she admitted that she feels a lot “calmer” now, and she has to stay calm for the situation. Now she’s on a mission to make sure that she’s ready and ordering as much baby stuff as she can.

While Claudia Fogarty did not find romance in the Love Island Villa, she confirmed her relationship with professional football player Ollie Crankshaw, 27, in 2023. He plays for Altrincham in the National League. She said she “finally found my happiness” after confirming her relationship. In May, she shared that they were expecting a baby girl in November, and since it’s only September, it’s understandable why Fogarty is scared. But at least she has the support system and doctors she needs, and is doing all she can to make sure that she and Crankshaw are ready for their baby girl.