‘Love Island’ Alum Reveals Engagement

Ellie Brown has found love outside the Love Island villa.

The Love Island UK alum, who was paired with Alex George and Charlie Brake during Season 4 of the reality dating show back in 2015, announced on July 28 that she had gotten engaged to her fiancé a year after making their relationship Instagram official.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Posting photos of the proposal, which went down during a romantic cruise on the Chicago River, Brown, 27, wrote in the caption, “My most confident YES.”

In the photos, Brown’s fiancé, whom she hasn’t named publicly, could be seen getting on one knee after sharing a romantic handwritten message with her.

Brown also gave her followers a look at her massive teardrop diamond engagement ring, writing on her Instagram Story that it had “a faint blue and pink on either side of the yellow.”

“I absolutely ADORE it. I never would of even thought of something like that?!!” she continued.

Adding to the sweetness of the proposal was Brown’s family flying in from the U.K. to surprise her after she was officially engaged. When the bride-to-be attempted to FaceTime her family immediately after the big surprise, “I thought they were sleeping bcos of the time difference but they were here,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “And my fiancé’s family, too. We are sooo blessed to have two amazing families. I love them all so much.”

Brown’s family also surprised the happy couple with a romantic vacation to Venice, with the reality personality gushing, “I spent the whole weekend in shock, we are so grateful.”

Ellie Brown attends Love Island Launch night with boohoo.com at the Shankly Hotel on June 03, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Boohoo)

In another Story, she thanked her future husband, writing, “Thank you for the most beautiful moment of my life, the months of planning, every tiny detail. You are deeply kind and not a day goes by that I am not grateful to be loved by you. My always in all ways, I love you!!!!”

Brown has kept her current relationship more private on social media, but told Glamour UK in 2018 that she’s not one who has a specific “type” when it comes to partners.

“My two ex boyfriends are so polar opposite, it’s unreal,” she said at the time. “One was muscly, tall. The other was not much taller than me and a bit older.” The ITV star continued at the time, “I’m not looking for anything specific. If they make me happy, they’re for me, and if they don’t, they’re not for me.”