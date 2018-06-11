Pregnant Joanna Gaines Reveals Growing Baby Bump in New Photos

HGTV Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines is expecting baby number five with husband Chip, and she has not been shy when it comes to showing off her burgeoning baby bump.

Gaines, who currently shares sons Drake, 13, and Duke 9, and daughters Ella Rose, 11, and Emmie Kay, 8, with husband Chip, took to Twitter on June 6 to not only reveal a new house that the famous Fixer Upper couple is working on, but also her growing baby bump.

Scoping out one of our latest projects… this renovation is going to be a good one. Look at these interior and exterior walls! #magnoliadesignandconstruction pic.twitter.com/Om2I8G7ysi — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 6, 2018

“Scoping out one of our latest projects…this renovation is going to be a good one. Look at these interior and exterior walls!” she captioned a set of two photos that show her on the set of her latest project.

Just three days later, Gaines, 40, shared a series of four images from a book-themed baby shower that her friends threw for her.

I like big books and I cannot lie📚- Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends – just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feelin’ the love…now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks pic.twitter.com/5m2Lvqpykq — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) June 10, 2018

“I like big books and I cannot lie – Blown away by the creativity and thoughtfulness of my friends – just the cutest book shower ever for baby Gaines! Feelin’ the love…now I just need to figure out how to shove these books in my car so I can get them to the farm! #babygotbooks,” she captioned the images, one of which shows the expectant mom sitting on a pile of oversized books.

Gaines and her husband announced in January that their family of six was expanding to a family of seven, with the addition of baby number five.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip Gaines captioned an image of both himself and his wife sporting bulging bellies, only one of which was the result of a baby.

When it came to sharing the news with their four children, the couple revealed that they opted to keep the reveal simple, choosing to lay out several different onesies that read “big brother” and “big sister.”

“I had all these onesies out that [said] ‘big brother’ and ‘big sister’ and I made them turn around and look at it. And it took them all a second to figure what the heck it was about. They lost it. They were so excited, and I think that’s what makes me the most excited — that they’re celebrating with us,” Joanna recently told Country Living.

While the couple did not immediately reveal the gender of the little one, Chip accidentally let it slip that they are expecting a boy when he asked a little boy to help him “think of a ‘D’ name” while at the Tim Tebow Foundation’s golf weekend.