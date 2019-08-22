Pregnant Duggars, Anna, Lauren, Abbie, Amy and Kendra Pose for Group Baby Belly Photo

The Duggar family is giving fans the ultimate baby bump-date! On Wednesday, Amy (Duggar) King took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and her pregnant Counting On cousins Lauren (Swanson) Duggar, Abbie (Burnett) Duggar, Anna Duggar, and Kendra (Caldwell) Duggar showing off their growing baby bumps in a new pregnancy update family photo.

View this post on Instagram 💕💙💕💕💕😂 A post shared by Amy King (@amyrachelleking) on Aug 21, 2019 at 11:50am PDT

The sweet snap, which King captioned with a series of pink hearts and a single blue heart to represent the genders of the little ones on the way, drew plenty of reactions from fans of the TLC family, many of whom flooded the comments section.

“Such a fun time! Looking forward to baby Dax arrival!” Anna, who is currently expecting her sixth child with husband Josh Duggar, wrote, referencing the name for King’s little one on the way.

“So cute!!” one fan wrote. “Now you’ll have to recreate this when all the babies are here.”

“Haha so many girl cousins,” another commented, referencing the string of baby girls set to arrive this fall. “You guys all look fantastic.”

“They are all going to be best friends!! That is so so fun!!” wrote a fourth.

This is not the first time that the expecting Duggar women have posed together. Shortly after the string of pregnancy announcements, Anna, Lauren, Joy-Anna Duggar, Jessa (Duffar) Seewald, and Kendra posed alongside one another in a throwback photo from Easter shared on Anna’s Instagram account.

[Throwback] to Easter Sunday when the five pregnant Duggar sisters got our first group picture together!” she captioned the snapshot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on May 30, 2019 at 10:08am PDT

Of course, since that photo, many things have changed. On May 26, Seewald welcomed daughter Ivy Jane Seewald, her third child, with husband Ben Seewald. The baby girl joined older brothers Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce.

Shortly after, Joy-Anna and her husband Austin Forsyth made the heartbreaking announcement that they had suffered the miscarriage of their baby girl, whom they had named Annabell Elise. The couple welcomed their first child, son Gideon, in February of 2018.

On Aug. 1, Abbie and her husband John David Duggar announced that they are expecting their first child together. The announcement came more than a year after they tied the knot and after weeks of pregnancy speculation. They have since revealed that they, too, are expecting a baby girl.

Aside from Abbie, all of the little ones are expected to arrive this fall. Abbie and her husband are expected to welcome their child sometime this winter.