Pregnant CBS Personality Involved in Car Crash

A beloved CBS reality TV star is OK after a car crash scare.

Kenzie Petty (née Veurink), the winner of Survivor 46, was “rear-ended” while driving on Thursday. The CBS favorite, who is pregnant, soon checked in to a hospital to make sure that everything was alright health-wise.

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Kenzie Veurink from the CBS Original Series SURVIVOR, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. — Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

While she did not reveal the specifics of the accident, she encouraged others to “really pay attention” and “keep [your] eyes on the road even if you’ve driven them a million times.” Her crash resulted in a lot of worries and an overnight hospital stay that could have been avoided.

“We just got home after almost 32 hours, some scary moments, and keeping a close eye for the rest of my pregnancy,” Petty wrote on Friday via Instagram. “It’s hard to be a funny haha girl when things go not funny haha very quick, but I just really feel the need make a lil PSA cuz you truly never know when it’s gonna happen to you and it happens fast.”

She went on to thank her family and friends for checking on her and supporting her during the scare and for the medical professionals that checked on her and her upcoming baby. The Season 46 Sole Survivor also called her husband Jackson “the best husband and partner in the entire universe and holding it down.”

Petty, who is already a mother to 1-year-old boy Beau, announced her pregnancy back in September. She’s due in May.

“Ooops we did it again,” she wrote at the time. “Another Petty person joining our little squad in May!!”