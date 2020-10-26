Pregnant Bindi Irwin Pens Touching Note to Brother Robert Irwin: 'You Will Be the Best Uncle'

✖

Bindi Irwin is thanking little brother Robert Irwin for always being there when she needs him, especially as she and husband Chandler Powell eagerly await the birth of their first child, a little girl. The Crikey! It's the Irwins star, 22, offered a tribute to her baby bro, 16, in a heartfelt Instagram post Sunday, sharing a photo of a loving hug between the two.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote alongside the sweet picture, which shows her husband and mom Terri Irwin in the background. "You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

Fans of the conservationist family loved the sentiment. "Awwwwww Bindi that's so sweet! I know Robert is gonna be a great uncle!" one person commented on the post. "[Your] family is an inspiration not just for what you do with conservation, but how you live your lives in such love and encouragement to one another!" another added. "You’re all awesome!"

Bindi and her husband announced in August they were expecting their first child together after tying the knot in a small ceremony on March 25. "Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," the pregnant star wrote alongside a photo holding up a tiny zoo uniform. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you." While she was still in her first trimester at the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum said she and Powell "really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

"We couldn't wait to share the news as this beautiful little being has become the most important part of our lives. Your support means the world to us," she wrote. "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart. Love & light."

In September, the couple announced their firstborn would be a baby girl, and was "healthy as can be." On Oct. 10, Bindi showed off her growing bump on Instagram, telling her followers, "Baby girl is doing great. Every time we get an ultrasound she’s incredibly energetic and always moving around. She’s now about the same size as a mountain pygmy-possum. Too cute!" Powell commented on the post, "She’s already growing up so fast and she hasn’t even arrived yet. I love you and our baby girl!"