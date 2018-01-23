‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Shares Sweetest Family Photos Through the Years

Food Network fans know The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond as the best chef on the ranch, but the cooking star and blogger is also a devoted mom and wife.

Drummond and her husband, cattle rancher Ladd Drummond, share four children — daughter Paige and Alex and sons Bryce and Todd, and the family often appears on Drummond’s show and on her blog, as well as her social media platforms.

Along with her delicious creations, the chef often shares photos of her family on her Instagram page, giving her fans a peek at what life on the ranch is like behind the scenes.

Scroll through for some of Drummond’s best family snaps over the years.

Not so little anymore

Kids do have the tendency to grow up, something Drummond noted with this snap of two of hers.

“Next time Alex comes home from college and her ‘little’ brother says he can lift her up on his shoulders…she will believe him,” she wrote. “(Photo by Paige.) Also, my children are now nine million years old and forty trillion feet tall. Goodbye.”

Sharing a smooch

Drummond and her husband celebrated a night out with a selfie.

“Smoochie Selfie,” she wrote. “Actually, we’d been dancing to “Love Shack” and were really sweaty, so I guess I should call it Sweaty Smoochie Selfie. Weddings are fun for an old married couple like us!”

Reminiscing

The Food Network star took the opportunity to reminisce with a throwback photo of her son.

“I came across this photo tonight and it took my breath away,” she wrote. “It feels like I snapped it just yesterday. It was over ten years ago. And this little cowboy is about half an inch away from being taller than me. Excuse me, I’ve got something in my eye…”

A moment with dad

She also got nostalgic with a snap of Ladd holding their firstborn daughter.

“One of my favorite photos of all time,” Drummond captioned the image. “My husband and my first baby. Ohhhhhh, the feelings this evokes.”

Cousin time

Drummond reminisced about Thanksgivings past with this photo of her kids and their cousins.

“Thanksgiving at my in-laws’ house used to involve the adults chasing these six around, cutting up their turkey into tiny bites, and laying them down for naps on guest beds and sofas,” she wrote. “Dang, I miss those days. But I love them right where they are right now.”

Throwback moment

The chef threw things back with this photo of herself and her daughters from years ago.

“Hip always had a baby, hair always in a chip clip,” she wrote. “At least Paige had shoes on! That was rare. #memories.”

Easter with the family

Everyone knows that moms are excellent nickname-givers, and Drummond is no exception, judging by this caption.

“My little pookie sunshines,” she wrote alongside a springtime snap of her children. “It was a perfect Easter because we were together.”

Welcoming Henry

After the family lost their basset hound, Charlie, they welcomed a new pup named Henry into their lives.

“It doesn’t seem that long ago when the day came for Ladd to start taking all four kids to work cattle with him—just as soon as Todd was old enough to go,” Drummond captioned this snap of Ladd and Henry. “That’s the day I started my blog—when I finally had the house to myself after ten years of having babies. Ha. This morning, I had to laugh that I felt the exact same relief when Ladd took Henry to work with him for the first time. Except this time, I don’t think I’ll start a blog. I think I’ll take a nap.”

