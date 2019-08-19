Photos Come out of ‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera After Arrest

The first photos of Bam Margera following his arrest paint a distressing picture of the Jackass star according to The Blast. After his arrest trespassing at a Sunset Boulevard hotel on Wednesday, the star was released and immediately checked into rehab. But before that could happen, Margera was caught by photographers outside the LAPD station, showing him worse for wear and seemingly desperate for help.

Police were called to the Luxe Hotel on Sunset after an early morning fight at a bar inside the establishment. Police records showed the Jackass star was booked at 2:30 a.m. after being placed under citizens arrest when he refused to leave the premises.

He was finally arrested and charged with trespassing after an argument with police arriving on the scene, eventually being held on $1,000 bail.

His return to rehab was made on the condition that he take his treatment seriously and “make a genuine commitment” to get healthy and follow the center’s guidelines. It’s a step towards help following a high-profile weekend where Margera seemed to have a breakdown and was aiming to get help from Dr. Phil McGraw. The former skateboard star’s mother, April Margera, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her son’s recent troubles.

“[Only] thing we really want is for Bam to be happy and to find peace in his life and in turn we’d like to find peace in ours. We just have to take one step at a time and hope that everything is going to work out OK,” Margera told the outlet.

“For him, he’s just gone off the rails, and I don’t think he can handle what’s going on. So if he reached out to Dr. Phil cause he’s seen Dr. Phil’s show, I mean so be it,” she continued with ET. “Do we want to really air all this stuff? No, not really, but you know, if that’s what he wants to do and that’ll help him get some help, then I think we’ve come up with a good plan. Between the Jackass guys and Dr. Phil, it’s a whole community of people.”

Before his arrest, Margera had claimed he was drug and alcohol clear stemming from a weekend of erratic posts from a Texas comic book convention.

“By the way i was evaluated and tested for alchol (sic) and drugs, the results were negative (sic),” Margera wrote in a post from Aug. 9. “Not drunk or drinking, and not on drugs either!!”

Judging from the police encounter and his eventual admittance into a rehab program, it would seem that Margera did find a way to have a drink after his test.

Many of Margera’s former Jackass co-stars have reached out to comment and support their friend. Despite being called “frustrating,” Steve-O, Chris Pontius and others made it clear they’d stick around.

“I’m sorry if it’s frustrating for you that we care enough to keep trying to get through to you, Bam,” Steve-O commented. “It couldn’t be more clear that all of this isn’t OK, and I hope you’ll join me and Novak in recovery before your son loses his dad. And, by the way, none of this looks cool (which is a good thing, because it’s humiliating myself that motivated me to commit myself to a program of recovery). It’s time to give up the fight, and join the winning team. I love you, brother…”