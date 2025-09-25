Peter Kraus Is Expecting His First Baby With Fiancée

Peter Kraus and Hana Ostapchuk have some exciting news. The Bachelorette alum and his fiancée are expecting their first baby.

The couple announced the news in an Instagram post. Congrats poured in via the comment section.

“A new chapter, the best chapter,” Ostapchuk wrote in a Sept. 24 Instagram carousel alongside a picture of herself showing her baby bump while on a beach. “One week after our engagement, we got the surprise of our lives. Gods plans are perfect, and our hearts are full of gratitude. Angel baby coming this March!! God is so so so good.”

Ostapchuk is 14 weeks along. In one of the photos, she is joined by Kraus on the beach as they pose for the camera with their hands on her growing baby bump and playfully compare bellies.

Bachelor Nation alums Becca Tilley, who wrote, “So happy for you!!!!” Ashley Iaconetti added, “Awww congratulations!!!!”

The baby news comes two months after the couple announced their engagement.

Ostapchuk and Kraus got engaged after one year of dating. “We are ENGAGED,” Kraus captioned an Instagram post featuring photos from their engagement on a private boat. “Throughout it all, it was always you. I just had to find you. I love you.” Fireworks lit up behind them during the special moment.

“Words cannot express the love and happiness we feel,” he continued. “Last night was truly magical and only possible because of an amazing support system of incredible people in our lives! We are so thankful.”

Kraus appeared on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette. That year, she chose Bryan Abasolo. They’ve since divorced, with Lindsay, a former lawyer who didn’t have a prenup, having to pay her ex a massive settlement. Their divorce was finalized in January.

Their engagement came just nine months after he debuted their romance on social media. “This is where it all begins,” Peter wrote on Instagram in October 2025 alongside photos of the pair on a boat and at a golf driving range.