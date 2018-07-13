Peek Inside the Kardashian-Jenner’s Southern California Mansion Featured on ‘KUWTK’

For one season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family welcomed cameras into a Southern California home so stunning it became part of the reason to tune in to the E! series.

The famous family never called the mansion, known as Palazzo Dei Sogni, home, simply using the grounds and facade during Season 4 of the show for establishing shots. The home was also used for HBO shows True Blood, Entourage and Rome.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Now, thanks to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, fans can get an up-close look of what the Studio City home actually looks like inside.

Modeled after an Italian castle, the 7,800-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bath mansion was built initially in 1983 and remodelled “extensively” in 2005.

And it could be yours, for a cool $8.995 million. Robert E. Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills is the listing agent.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the beautiful home.

The entrance

This is a view that might look familiar to reality TV fans. Leading up to the Italian-style residence, which is located in the Fryman Estates community, features a beautiful gated entrance with sculpted pillars and detailed wrought-iron gate. What a way to make a first impression!

The exterior

The Italianate-style home transports visitors to Europe, and is located on a stunning acre in the same neighborhood as stars George Clooney, Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars. Featuring beautiful landscaping, meticulous stonework and a centuries-old fountain, the home is every bit the Kardashian paradise.

The foyer

The interior of this home is nothing if not ornate. In addition to the decorative woodwork and Venetian plastered walls, the residence is also filled with ceiling and wall murals by artist Giorgio Tuscani. Entering this home is like entering a museum!

The office

Getting work done in this home takes on a whole new level of luxury. Featuring one of the residence’s many 17th-century chandeliers and sconces imported from the Paris Opera House, this paneled den looks out onto the lush landscaping, featuring outdoor steps to an upper level.

The outdoor sitting area

Enjoying time outside at Palazzo Dei Sogni definitely doesn’t mean roughing it. With an outdoor kitchen, ample seating space and a view of the beautiful landscaping, kicking back with friends and family in this outdoor area is just as luxurious as spending time inside.

The pool

Getting out of the hot Southern California heat is easy in this private salt water swimming pool and hot tub, featuring a waterfall, located in the home’s backyard.

And don’t worry about peeking paparazzi. The grounds to the home are totally private and gated, with mature landscaping to obscure an outsider’s view.

The master bedroom

Getting some shuteye in this stunning mansion is just as luxurious as spending time in its private billiards room! With an imported chandelier, working stone fireplace and wooden canopy bed, anyone spending the night here is sure to wake up feeling like a royal.

The kitchen

When you’re done picking out the perfect kind of wine from the 2,000-bottle wine cellar, cooking up dinner in this kitchen would be nothing less than a great time. With plentiful counter space, double over, and stylish tile backdrop, this room is perfect for entertaining and getting things done.

The sitting room

Imagine sitting back and enjoying a good book in front of this ornate fireplace in one of the mansion’s sitting rooms. With direct access to the outdoor patio, this room is the picture of European luxury. Anyone have a spare $9 million?

Photo credit: Steven J. Magner/toptenrealestatedeals.com