Gwyneth Paltrow Grew up in This $17.5 Million Santa Monica Home
Gwyneth Paltrow's childhood home is on sale with a staggering asking price of $17.5 million, meaning fans can take a digital tour of it for themselves. Paltrow grew up in Santa Monica, California, daughter of film director and Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. In listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can see their luxurious home for yourself.
Paltrow's parents reportedly purchased this Santa Monica home when she was just four years old, which would have been in the early 1980s. It has been renovated several times since then, but the structure is still the same – 6,887 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The house also has a swimming pool, a sauna and many other luxury amenities.
The house has been on the market for months now and it's not clear if there have been any offers. While the price is steep, it's clear why the house comes with a hefty $17.5 million asking price. Scroll on for a tour of the home.
Exterior
A bird's-eye view is really the only way to properly appreciate the splendor of this massive home.
Entrance
Upon arrival at Paltrow's former home, guests are greeted with dense yet meticulous landscaping. The exterior of the house itself is almost obscured by shrubbery.
Living Spaces
There are many different living rooms and gathering areas in this house, so it's not clear if any single spot could become the focal point for a family or for a party.
Hallways & Stairs
This house wastes no space, as even its hallways and staircases are fit for art galleries.
Bedroom
The primary bedroom in this house is rich in natural light, and it has yet another fireplace for those few cold nights southern California gets each year.
Walk-in Closet
Walk-in closets are one of those features that set a wealthy house apart, and this one does not disappoint.
Gym
The home gym at Paltrow's childhood home is spacious and takes up one of the house's floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Meanwhile, the sauna is there for recovery and relaxation.
Garage
Even the garage in this house is luxurious, thanks in large part to the tall windows.
Patio
Like many California homes, this one seems to have prioritized outdoor space for socializing.
Pool
Finally, the swimming pool and jacuzzi make a perfect centerpiece for this lush yard.