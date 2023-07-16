Gwyneth Paltrow Grew up in This $17.5 Million Santa Monica Home

Gwyneth Paltrow's childhood home is on sale with a staggering asking price of $17.5 million, meaning fans can take a digital tour of it for themselves. Paltrow grew up in Santa Monica, California, daughter of film director and Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner. In listing photos published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, you can see their luxurious home for yourself.

Paltrow's parents reportedly purchased this Santa Monica home when she was just four years old, which would have been in the early 1980s. It has been renovated several times since then, but the structure is still the same – 6,887 square-feet of living space, six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms. The house also has a swimming pool, a sauna and many other luxury amenities.

The house has been on the market for months now and it's not clear if there have been any offers. While the price is steep, it's clear why the house comes with a hefty $17.5 million asking price. Scroll on for a tour of the home.