‘Pawn Stars’: Chumlee Reveals Health Updates Amid Hospitalization

Pawn Stars cast member Chumlee offered a few health updates after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas on Monday. The reality TV star, whose real name is Autin Russell, sought medical attention after having trouble breathing and suffering from severe abdominal pain. Chumlee said he is doing fine now, just hours after joking he “probably got coronavirus.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chumlee (@chumlee) on Mar 9, 2020 at 1:01pm PDT

“So far, all tests are good,” Chumlee said on Instagram with a poop emoji over his face. “They’re going to run one more test but, I think it looks like I just need to poop.”

Moments later, Chumlee shared a picture of the hospital floor with the caption, “We good.”

On Monday afternoon, Chumlee revealed he was rushed to the hospital by sharing a picture from his hospital bed.

“It’s been a tuff day,” he wrote in the caption.

In previous Instagram Story clips, Chumlee joked that he “probably got coronavirus,” although he later stressed he does not really think he contracted the virus. He said he was harring “trouble breathing” and his stomach began hurting so bad his boss, Rick Harrison, told him to go to a nearby hospital.

“Rick made me come, I didn’t want to go,” Chumlee told his fans, reports The Blast. “I was at work when it happened. Trust me, I did not want to be here.”

Hours before his medial emergency, Chumlee appeared on John Katsilometes’ podcast for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Chumlee looked back fondly on his 11 years in reality television. He said fame did not change him.

“Success shouldn’t change you,” Chumlee told Katsilometes. “Any more than you’re normally, naturally gonna change and evolve as a person, which I think everyone does. But, if you let success change you, you’re not being true to yourself. I just stay true to myself, and if I make myself happy, along the way, I’m sure plenty of other people will be happy.”

Chumlee has been an integral part of Pawn Stars since the show began on The History Channel in 2009. The series is set at Gold & Silver Pawn, which is owned by Harrison.

Harrison has been making his own headlines as a supporter of President Donald Trump. In a recent interview with the Review-Journal, Harrison said he pitched Trump with the idea of a reality TV show focusing on the White House staff. He also wanted a Trump interview in each episode, but the show never got past Harrison’s initial pitch.

“I was reaching for the stars, yes,” Harrison admitted. “I would loved to have been able to catch him, even as he was walking through the White House and have him be part of it.”

