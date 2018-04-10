Paris Hilton Reunites With ‘Simple Life’ Co-Star Nicole Richie, Hints at Reality TV Return

It’s been 11 years since the duo were on The Simple Life together, but Paris Hilton and Nichole Richie were reunited on Sunday as the two attended a fashion show in Beverly Hills.

While the two didn’t get a chance to post a photo together to social media, Hilton still managed to get fans’ hopes up by teasing a potential return to reality television.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve been getting a lot of offers to do that, so right now, I’m just deciding if I want to do that or not. But maybe,” Hilton told Entertainment Tonight.

Hilton admitted back in March that she had been approached about a Simple Life reboot, but she said it wasn’t a priority.

“I feel like I had so much fun doing it, but I’m focusing on all my businesses and really wouldn’t have time to go over to a farm again and do that,” Hilton said. “But it was so much fun and it’s such a hilarious show. I still watch it. It’s fun that everyone’s enjoying it and it’d be amazing for it to come back.”

Hilton is also likely focusing on her future nuptials, after she announced her engagement to director Chris Zylka back in January.

“I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton said. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

The hotel heiress assured fans that Richie will be involved in the wedding.

“All my girls will be invited. Right now, we’re just picking out the dress and the location,” she dished, adding that Britney Spears is also on the guest list. “There’s so much to plan so I just can’t wait. It’s a really exciting time for everyone.”

Both women presented during The Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards, as Hilton presented the “Fashion Rebel” award to designer Phillip Plein while Richie gave the “Best Design Debut” award to her friend and Juicy Couture creative director Jamie Mizrahi.

“Congratulations @sweetbabyjamie you (star emoji),” Richie wrote on her Instagram account after the event. “I think honoring you might be my favorite sport. You light up my life & the racks of department stores all around the world. I’m your biggest fan.”

The Simple Life originally ran on Fox (and later the E! Network) from 2003-07, lasting 55 episodes across five seasons.

Photo: Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan