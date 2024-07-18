Paris Hilton Shares Update on Filming 'Simple Life' Reunion Special With Nicole Richie

The Simple Life reboot is looking to be just as great as the original. The Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie-led reality series aired from 2003 to 2007 and followed the heiress and daughter of Lionel Richie trading in their Beverly Hills lifestyle for rural living. The longtime friends announced they'd be reuniting for a reboot. Hilton recently gave a behind-the-scenes glimpse.

"Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole," the mother of two said in a video, as reported by PEOPLE. "As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show, The Simple Life. It's been so much fun and we're planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here," she added of the new Peacock series.

"So basically, Nicole and I are planning something iconic, fun," Hilton said. "It's going to be epic and I want to invite the biggest super fans. So I thought I would come on here and ask you guys to make a video…That show was so special. The best memories ever. It's such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this."

At the height of the original Simple Life fandom, Hilton revealed in 2005 that she and Richie were feuding. "It's no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends," Hilton said in a statement at the time, reported by PEOPLE. "Nicole knows what she did, and that's all I'm ever going to say about it." A source close to Hilton told the media outlet that Richie was jealous of Hilton's fame and resented her being invited to host Saturday Night Live. Richie's sources said that she and Hilton weren't as close because Richie was becoming more mature and wanted to spend time with her then-fiancé DJ Adam Goldstein.