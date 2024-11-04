Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie’s Reunion Special Gets New Name, Release Date

The Simple Life reboot will look a lot different than originally planned. Longtime pals Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have joined forces again to give reality television lovers a dose of nostalgia. Their original series ran for five seasons beginning in 2003 and showed the socialites attempting to navigate everyday life in random parts of America.

After much anticipation, Peacock has confirmed the new series which comes 17 years after the mothership show, drops Thursday, Dec. 12 as a three-part special. The new show is titled Paris & Nicole: The Encore. According to PEOPLE, the special will follow Hilton and Richie as they put on an operatic performance based on their beloved phrase, “Sanasa.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an official teaser trailer, the two are seen holding opera auditions in a theater while sitting and watching an opera singer belt her song before interrupting the performance. “Sorry, can you hold for a sec?” Hilton asks, before Richie points out, “Something’s not right.” Richie says, “I think it’s the words,” to which Hilton agrees: “It’s definitely the words,” she agrees with her friend.

Hilton asks the singer to “try it again… but this time, only use the words ‘Sanasa.’” While the singer continues, Hilton then drops her iconic line, “That’s hot,” and Richie adds, “We’re really good at this!”

Richie told PEOPLE earlier this year that she and Hilton were “having so much fun” on the set of their new show, adding, “We spend our days laughing and having fun, which is truly a dream.”

Hilton later gave an update on her Instagram. “I’m so excited for this reunion special event that @NicoleRichie and I are putting together to celebrate the 20 year anniversary of our show #TheSimpleLife,” she wrote this summer. “We would love to hear from you all about why you love #TheSimpleLife, your favorite parts and sing our iconic song #Sanasa Please make sure to use the hashtag #Sanasa so we’re able to watch & find your videos. Love you all and hope to see you there! Keep #Sliving #ThatsHot #Lovesit #SillyAndBilly.”