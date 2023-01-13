OWN's 'All The Single Ladies' Exclusive Clip Details Woman's Discovery of Key Moment She Learned Her Interracial Marriage Wasn't Working

The Oprah Winfrey Network has added to its already popular and successful unscripted programming. Its latest series All The Single Ladies is a provocative view of intimacy and dating in the modern world from the perspective of Black women across the nation. New episodes air every Friday at 9 PM EST, and on Discovery+. Each episode will festures four Black women of various ages and relationship statuses sitting down to explore a different topic. The conversations will sometimes be comedic and at other times will be heartbreaking, but they will always be real, authentic, and heartfelt with the common goal of finding and wanting love.

In this week's episode titled "The Swirl Life," a study abroad trip quickly turns into an interracial, international love affair when a TV reporter discovers that being color blind is no longer the goal. After blind dating online for five years with a man from a different race, a dietician finally meets her boyfriend. A Black woman from Compton dates a white man from Malibu. A writer in the coast guard lands her first kiss at 26, leading to a relationship that forces her to make hard decisions about her future.

The show is produced by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road company, and Black Bar Mitzvah, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, David Hale, Adriane Hopper Williams, Paula Bryant-Ellis, Shukree Tilghman, Jay Ellis and Aaron Bergman as executive producers. Check out the clip above. In the clip, a woman discusses how the death of Sandra Bland led to difficult conversations surrounding race in her last interracial marriage.