'OutDaughtered' Stars Adam and Danielle Busby Open Doors for Uncle Dale and Aunt Kiki Amid Texas Freeze

The stars of OutDaughtered call Texas home, so they have been hunkered down during the extreme cold and snow that has hit the state. Danielle Busby and Adam Busby even invited Danielle's brother Dale Mills and his wife, Kiki, to stay in their home while they have no power. Mills even shared a video of them all trying out a popular TikTok challenge.

"No power at the crib, so we pack up and crash the Busby’s... time for a TikTok challenge," Mills wrote on Twitter. In the video, the Mills and Busbys tried the "center of gravity challenge," to see if any of the men in the family could hold their center of gravity. Mills fell over instantly, but it took an extra second for Adam to fall over. The video has over 393,000 views on TikTok.

Over on Instagram, Danielle shared a photo of the adults enjoying wine together. "Pizza and Wine, it’s what’s for dinner. Cheers to [National Wine Day]," she wrote. On Wednesday, Adam shared a video of himself on the phone with Mills, showing himself slipping on the ice and falling on his back. "I mean... if you can’t laugh at yourself, then who can you laugh at...? On the phone with my brother-in-law and forgot that we were in the middle of an ice storm," Adam wrote. "I’m a little sore this morning."

The Busbys are not originally from Texas. They moved to the Houston area from Lake Charles, Louisiana in 2014, notes InTouch Weekly. "Shortly after we were married we moved off to the big city of Houston, Texas," the couple wrote of their move on their blog. In a June 2019 episode, the couple revealed their upstairs appeared to be "covered with mold" and they needed renovations. In June 2020, Danielle showed off some of the work done to the home.

OutDaughtered follows the Busbys and their six daughters, Blayke Louise, 9, and 5-year-old quintuplets, Ava Lane, Hazel Grace, Olivia Marie, Riley Paige, and Parker Kate. The show's eighth season will debut on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. Part of the new season will cover Danielle's mystery health scare from November. In one scene shown in the trailer, Danielle, 36, was told she might need heart surgery and it was not something she could put off.

"Yeah, it makes me scared," Danielle said through tears. "I'm a fricken mom of six for God's sake. Like if I have to have surgery, like... What does it mean if you have to have heart surgery? I'm fricken 36 years old. That's like as bad as it can get."