‘Love & Hip Hop’ Cast Member Nikki Mudarris Steps out With Mel B’s Ex

Stephen Belafonte is moving on from his ex Mel B after a messy and bitter divorce battle.

The 42-year-old music producer was spotted with 27-year-old Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood cast member Nikki Mudarris leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in the same car on Christmas Day, reports The Daily Mail.

In photos seen here, the reality TV personality rocked a skin tight white lace-up pants with matching bodysuit, while Belafonte kept things low-key in a graphic-printed camel coat.

The reality star’s previous boyfriends include Floyd Mayweather, Nicki Minaj’s ex Safaree Samuels and producer Mally Mall. In 2015, her sex tape with Mall was leaked, which left her “really embarrassed,” she revealed on the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood reunion.

“That was an intimate moment I did have with my boyfriend at the time, I don’t think the world was shocked to see that,” she said at the time.

“It was really embarrassing because I wasn’t expecting that to be put out and it’s not in my possession,” she added.

As for the origins of the video, she wasn’t sure.

‘”I don’t know if he lost his phone, I don’t know if someone took it from his phone maliciously,” she said. “It was a lot of toxic in the relationship and we made each other miserable.”

Belafonte and his ex also made each other miserable. The two finalized their divorce earlier this month after the America’s Got Talent judge accused her husband of a decade of drugging and abusing her throughout their relationship.

Both will retain custody of their 6-year-old daughter Madison, while Belafonte agreed to delete a number of “sexual videos” of his ex that she claims were largely nonconsensual.

Photo credit: Instagram / @officialmelb