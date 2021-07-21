✖

Nikki and Brie Bella's brother JJ has split with wife Lauren "Lola" Garcia after 10 years of marriage. Lauren announced the breakup on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that there was no "easy way" to break the news, but that she could only ask for "privacy and respect" when it comes to what caused the end of their marriage. The Total Bellas stars share daughters Vivienne James, 4, and Alice Jude, 2.

"It's no secret that there's been a shift in our lives the past couple months," she wrote alongside a photo of herself, "and although it's been something I've been personally trying to navigate, I want to be as transparent as possible since I share so much of my life with you." She ended her announcement with kind words to her friends and followers: "Thank you for your support, kind words, and everything in-between you've already given me in this space," the influencer wrote.

JJ has yet to comment on the split on his own social media, but Lauren shared on her Story shortly after her initial post that her "anxiety is through the roof," adding, "but here we are." The former couple celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April, with JJ writing on social media, "I am so blessed to be able to call [Lauren] my wife for the last 10 years! You are my best friend! From traveling Europe to having two amazing kids we have done so much but look forward to doing so much more with you by my side! I love you over the sun, under the moon, in and out of all the stars!"

Nikki and her brother had a falling out in the most recent season of the E! reality series over her desire to reconnect with their estranged father as well as politics. In a November episode, Nikki recalled getting into a "massive fight" about their different political opinions, which she said was the "last straw" in their strained relationship and resulted in them deciding not to speak to one another.

"I stopped responding. And he just kept saying mean things after mean things. Like terrible stuff," Nikki continued of their confrontation. "I couldn't even look at him and Lauren to tell you the truth because I'm just disgusted." The siblings have since reconciled, sharing support for one another on social media in the subsequent months.