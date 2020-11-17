Nikki Bella Reveals She 'Couldn't Even Look at' Brother JJ After Fight About Politics

✖

Nikki Bella still isn't speaking to brother JJ Garcia after a discussion about politics turned nasty, the former WWE Superstar says in a sneak peek of Thursday's all-new episode of Total Bellas shared by E! News ahead of the show Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. Brie Bella, who just recently made up with Garcia herself, asks Nikki in the preview if she still hadn't spoken to their brother.

The star, then pregnant with her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, explains, "Ever since I reconnected with my father, JJ and I, we just don't see eye to eye on some things in life. The last time I saw him, we got into this massive fight about politics. And it's caused us not to speak. Like, it was the last straw."

Brie chimes in that while she had a similar experience with Garcia, he reached out her a few weeks back to make amends. Their conversation got "heated," but in the end, the two were able to work things out. Garcia has similar feelings about his other sister, "but I think he wants you to reach out," Brie tells her.

"I'm sorry, but why?" Nikki responds. "I don't understand what I did wrong in the situation except say how I felt about politics. And I got destroyed by him with words." Nikki continued that she even stopped responding, but "he just kept saying mean things after mean things. Like terrible stuff," adding. "I couldn't even look at him and [his wife] Lauren to tell you the truth because I'm just disgusted." Brie insists they need to come together as family. "People don't change," she explains. "So you gotta accept who they are and if you need to keep them at a distance, you keep them at a distance, but you don't keep 'em away forever." Nikki replies, "That's what I'm gonna do."

Reuniting with Nikki and Brie's estranged father, Jon Garcia, was a contentious issue with the twins' mom, Kathy Colace, during last season's Total Bellas. "Just because in the last, I don't know, three, four weeks, you guys have decided to have this relationship, how about sitting there and going, 'You know what, mom? Every time we were disappointed, you were there for us. And every time we went back and tried to rebuild a relationship, you were there for us,'" Colace told her daughters. "What I hear is, 'You were always this bitch that didn't want us to be around dad.' That's not the case. Sometimes you need to give people credit for what they did do for a long time."