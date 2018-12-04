Nikki Bella’s ‘The Bachelor’ Blind Date Went Awry

Nikki Bella may be back in the dating game, but that doesn’t mean things are exactly smooth sailing.

The WWE Superstar was recently set up on a blind date by her twin sister, Brie Bella, with former The Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus, but it seems there won’t be a rose for Kraus after his evening with the reality star, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that there “weren’t any sparks” between the pair and Nikki didn’t feel interested in going on a second date with Kraus.

Kraus had competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, ending up in the second-place spot. His date with Nikki included a romantic gondola ride and some wine, but it seems the enchanting atmosphere wasn’t enough to sway Nikki.

Cameras for the sisters’ E! reality show, Total Bellas, captured the whole evening, so fans will be able to watch the duo’s date pan out for themselves when the show’s fourth season premieres in January.

A sneak peek from the show saw Brie set Nikki up on the date, though Nikki herself didn’t seem all that excited about the idea.

“Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date,” Brie tells the twins’ mom, Kathy Colace, in the clip, with Colace sharing Brie’s enthusiasm for the plan.

“I feel like I’m 15,” Nikki says before Brie FaceTimes Kraus, adding in a voiceover, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

Despite her hesitation, Nikki does head out to meet Kraus, with the clip sharing a shot of the pair on a gondola. Later, as the wrestler holds a glass of wine, Kraus leans in for a kiss, though the camera cuts away before finding out if he’s successful.

According to TMZ, he wasn’t, with the outlet reporting that Nikki “freaked out and screamed ‘NO!!!’ before pulling away.”

Nikki was previously engaged to John Cena before she called off the pair’s scheduled wedding earlier this year, though she did spark fans’ hopes of a reunion when she posted a romantic hot tub photo of the pair on Instagram for Thanksgiving.

Rather than a reunion, however, the snap was merely part of a slideshow Nikki shared to reflect on the year that had passed and share her thanks for those around her.

In the caption accompanying the slideshow, the 35-year-old offered her thanks to those in her life, including her family, friends, WWE coworkers and others including “the lessons I have learned,” which could possibly be the tiniest sliver of a reference to the romantic shot with Cena.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” she wrote. “I’m so thankful for so many wonderful things in my life as well as so many incredible people in my life…I’m so beyond thankful for each and everyone of you!”

