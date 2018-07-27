Nikki Bella Says She Still Loves John Cena Despite Moving Out

Nikki Bella says she’s still in love with John Cena despite her decision to move out of his house.

The Total Bellas star was spotted after reports surfaced that she planned to move to a new home in the La Jolla area of San Diego, and played coy about her relationship with her on-again-off-again fiance.

When asked if her house hunting for a new home meant she was officially done with Cena and ready to start a new chapter, Bella gave a vague response.

“I don’t know. We’ll see… It’s what I’m looking forward to,” Bella told TMZ.

She was then asked if she would consider dating another wrestler, which she replied saying, “Oh God… I can’t even think about that.”

Bella revealed that despite trying to change her address she still talks to Cena.

“I love him. I love him a lot,” Bella said. When asked why she would move out if the couple is still in love, the reality star chose not to comment.

The new interview comes as viewers await to see the aftermath of Bella and Cena calling off their wedding for the second time on the season finale of Total Bellas.

Driving in the car with her sister, Brie Bella, and mom, Kathy Colace, Bella revealed that she needs to work on herself in order to have any sort of future with the WWE superstar.

“It’s tough because he’s, like, fighting really hard for me. And that makes it really tough,” she said. “There’s something that’s making me not, like, feel like I can walk down the aisle right now. That doesn’t mean never with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

Bella recently offered an update on the pair’s current relationship status in a YouTube video, saying that she and Cena are just friends for now.

“I’ll admit my relationship, it has been in a super emotional rollercoaster ride, and I think it’s hard for people to understand because we film and things get show months after,” she said. “I feel like I have to say what’s the update on John and I, but right now, we are just friends.”

“We are both working on each other and trying to work on us,” the reality star continued. “We talk every day. He is not only my best friend but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

The Total Bellas season finale is set to air Sunday, July 29 at 9 p.m. ET on E!