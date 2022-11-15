Nikki Bella Praises Husband Artem Chigvintsev During First 'DWTS' Episode Following His Elimination

Dancing With the Stars contestant Heidi D'Amelio and her pro dance partner Artem Chigvintsev may have been eliminated last week, but that is not stopping Chigvintsev's wife Nikki Bella from watching the show. Bella praised her husband's skills with Latin dances on Twitter, where she reacted to major developments during the semifinals live. Bella and Chigvintsev got married in August and are parents to Matteo, 2.

"Missing [Chigvintsev] & [D'Amelio] dancing tonight," Bella tweeted. "I felt they would have done so [incredibly] tonight! Artem being the king of Latin dancing and Heidi's gorgeous ballroom form!"

Bella, who competed on DWTS with Chigvintsev in 2017, watched all of the DWTS semifinals Monday night. She also congratulated pro dancer Witney Carson, who announced she is pregnant with her second child. "Yay [Carson] & fam!!! Congrats on baby #2!!! What an inspiration you are," Bella wrote. "Doing what you do as a Mama and an expecting Mama!! Wow!!"

Later, Bella shared her love for Len Goodman. The judge announced he will be retiring from DWTS to spend more time with his family in the U.K. after Season 31 ends. "Awww so sad about Len but so excited for the time he will get with family! We love you, Len," Bella wrote.

Chigvintsez and Bella got engaged in November 2019 and their wedding plans were postponed by the coronavirus pandemic. They eventually tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Paris in August, following a whirlwind three weeks. "It's always held a special place in our hearts, and when Napa wasn't working out, we were like, 'We just need to run away to Paris. Let's make it work,'" Bella told Brides in October. "It was literally a fairy-tale ending."

Bella also hilariously explained why she walked down the aisle on her own. "I'm about to be 39 and I don't need to be given away. I'm a mother. I'm an entrepreneur. I've done a lot of things on my own in life, so while I knew I wanted to walk myself down the aisle, I also wanted to have the presence of all these strong women with me," she said.

D'Amelio and Chigvintsev were eliminated at the end of "'90s Night" on Nov. 7. Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki were also eliminated. The semifinals on Monday will also end in a double elimination. The Season 31 finale will stream at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 21 on Disney+.