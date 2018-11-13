Nikki Bella Goes on Date with ‘The Bachelorette’ Favorite Peter Kraus

Nikki Bella split from John Cena back in the spring, and it seems the WWE star is entertaining the idea of looking for love once again, going on a date with The Bachelorette fan favorite Peter Kraus.

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season of Total Bellas, Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, sets Nikki up on the date, though Nikki herself doesn’t seem all that excited about the idea.

“Nicole gave me permission to set her up on a date,” Brie tells the twins’ mom, Kathy Colace, who shares Brie’s enthusiasm for the plan.

“I feel like I’m 15,” Nikki says before Brie FaceTimes Kraus, adding in a voiceover, “I don’t know if I’m ready for this.”

Despite her hesitation, Nikki does go on the date, with the clip sharing a shot of the pair on a gondola. Later, as Nikki holds a glass of wine, Kraus leans in for a kiss, though the camera cuts away before finding out if he’s successful.

Kraus competed on Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette in 2017, ending up in the second-place spot. He was the fan-favorite pick to become the next Bachelor, but reportedly wasn’t interested in the role.

In October, Nikki told PEOPLE that she wasn’t quite ready to dip her toes into the dating pool just yet.

“It feels like, you know, when you get married and the next day people are like, ‘When are you having kids?’ and it’s like, ‘I just got married.’ I feel like it’s the same thing. When you become single, it’s like, ‘Oh, are you dating?!’” she said. “Honestly, I’m so not interested. I’m just not ready yet.”

“I’m trying to heal, and I’m not healed yet,” she added.

Earlier that month, a source echoed Nikki’s comments, telling PEOPLE that the 34-year-old is “not even thinking about dating right now.”

“She’s been so busy working and spending time with her friends and family, it’s not a priority,” the source said. “That being said, if the right guy were to come around, she’s not opposed to it.”

Nikki and Cena split once before reconciling, though Nikki ultimately decided to call off their planned wedding and is now focusing on herself.

“I had a beautiful and loving 6-year relationship with a wonderful man,” she told PEOPLE. “I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what’s best for me.”

As for her 2019 plans, Nikki didn’t seem to have dating on the brain, telling E! News that she hopes to “conquer more vineyards, boardrooms and the fashion industry.”

Photo Credit: E!