Nikki Bella Reacts to Her ‘DWTS’ Elimination

Nikki Bella’s run for Dancing With the Stars‘ Mirror Ball trophy ended prematurely on Monday night when she was eliminated.

Despite several fan-favorite performances, Bella and partner Artem Chigvintsev were cut during an unexpected double elimination, alongside Vanessa Lachey and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Fans were outraged, but the WWE Diva took a much more gracious approach to the elimination by sharing a lengthy note about her DWTS experience, as well as several photos.

Fans

Bella kciked off the emotional post by thanking the “Bella Army,” the fan base for her and twin sister Brie.

“Bella Army, I just LOVE you all so much!” Nikki wrote. “Your continued love and support for Brie and I is truly the most incredible thing in the world! We wouldn’t be who we are today without you all.”

She added, “I wouldn’t have been on DWTS from the start and till last night without you all! So thank you thank you!”

From there, the Total Bellas cast member address her fellow dancers and other DWTS crew members in another emotional passage.

Castmates

“Secondly, my [DWTS] family. My goodness I didn’t know I could gain so many new family members so quickly!” she wrote. “This has been one of the most incredible journeys of my life! From the crew, to the producers, to the staff, to the wardrobe team, to catering, to the hair and makeup team, the cast and dancers wow I just love you all so much!”

She continued to laud the environment the ABC crew keeps behind-the-scenes, as well as the helpful instruction they provide.

“You create such a positive environment; it’s so empowering!” she wrote. “I couldn’t have done any of this without you all piecing me together and turning me into a dancing competitor! I will miss you all SO much!”

Chigvintsev

Of those DWTS family members, one in particular got the biggest thank you from Nikki: Chigvintsev.

Her pro partner led her dance training and co-starred with her in all of her stunning numbers.

“Lastly, I had to of course save the best for last, my [Artem],” Nikki wrote. “You are truly a one of a kind! Such a sweet, gentle soul. I hope the world gets to know you like I have. Thank you for pushing me beyond my limits, going so out of my comfort zone that I didn’t think it was possible, making me vulnerable, brave, and truly fearless.

She added, “I know I’ll never put my feet together or control these hips lol but you made this fierce fighter into an elegant dancing queen! Who knew!”

She also talked about all the good times the partners had behind the scenes.

“I will miss putting you in wrestling moves constantly, having our coffee talks, rehearsals, laughing and just having so much fun!” she wrote. “You truly made this journey for me UNFORGETTABLE… and I will never ever thank you enough for that!”

See Bella’s full post below.