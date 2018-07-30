Nikki Bella on Calling off Wedding to John Cena: ‘Never Thought I’d Get to This Point’

Nikki Bella just couldn’t go through with it. After a lot of hemming and hawing about her pending nuptials to John Cena, the WWE superstar called off her wedding for good in the season finale of Total Bellas.

After feeling weirdly down about the wedding she had wanted for so long, Nikki broke down in Sunday’s finale of the E! reality series. Calling sister Brie Bella during her anniversary dinner, Nikki told her, “We might be calling off the wedding again. All this stuff is hard on me right now. Like, for real.”

Later, Nikki opened up more about her decision to call thing off for good.

“It’s tough, because he’s fighting really hard for me,” she told her family. “There’s something that is making me not feel like I can walk down that aisle. And that doesn’t mean ever with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

She admitted that she still loves Cena and feels like she’s “ruined everyone’s fairytale,” but didn’t want to end up down the road in a marriage that was unhappy due to her desire to please other people.

“I didn’t give myself long enough when we called it off the first time…I just realized there’s deeper problems,” she said. “To have a happy, healthy lifetime with him, I have to take a while for myself.”

Later, returning to their San Diego home without Cena, Nikki told the cameras, “He legit has been my world. … I never thought I’d get to this point.”

She continued: “It’s not his fault. It’s not my fault. We’ve had this amazing love story, it’s just come to an end.”

Months after filming wrapped, Nikki and Cena still aren’t back together, despite being spotted around their San Diego home together. Nikki opened up about their relationship in a YouTube video in July.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” she said in the video. “We are both working on each other and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, he is truly one of the most amazing people I’ve ever met, and he has patience with me, and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had but didn’t realize how strong I had it.”

While Cena was in China filming another movie, Bella said, “It’s giving us this time in life to see what we want in the future.”

But don’t give up on the couple altogether. “I do have hope for us,” she ended the video.

Photo credit: Getty / Wireimage