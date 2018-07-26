Nikki Bella Says Sister Brie Should Have Broken up With John Cena for Her

Nikki Bella and her twin sister, Brie Bella, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, July 25, and the Total Bellas stars got candid about the pranks they used to pull in their youth thanks to their identical status.

After Fallon asked the wrestlers about the perks of having an identical twin, Nikki revealed, “When we were young, we’d break up with boyfriends for each other.”

“We never had to go through the emotions of a breakup because I was like, ‘You wanna dump the guy? Cool,’” Brie added. “I’d be like, ‘Hello? Yeah, not into you. Sorry.’ And then I would just go on with my day, no hard feelings, and she’d be like, ‘Did you do it?’ And I’d be like, ‘Yeah, you’re good.’”

As fans know, Nikki recently split with John Cena after six years together and just weeks ahead of their scheduled wedding. During her appearance on The Tonight Show, the 34-year-old couldn’t help but get in a dig regarding the breakup, joking to her sister, “So where were you a few months ago? Just kidding.”

As the audience gasped, she added, “Sorry,” while Brie noted, “That would have been a hard phone call.”

Nikki and Cena got engaged in April 2017 in the ring at WrestleMania, but Nikki called their May 2018 wedding off after realizing that she needed to take time to work on herself if she and Cena were ever going to have a future together.

That journey was chronicled on the current season of Total Bellas, with the show’s upcoming season finale finding Nikki explaining her decision to call things off to Brie and their mom, Kathy Colace.

“It’s tough because he’s, like, fighting really hard for me. And that makes it really tough,” she said in a sneak peek of the episode. “There’s something that’s making me not, like, feel like I can walk down the aisle right now. That doesn’t mean never with him, I just can’t do it right now.”

Nikki reflected on the finale on The Tonight Show, sharing, “Brie and I, we’re just beyond open books. But we feel like if you want to have a reality show, you can’t have the fake stuff. You really have to let people into your life, and that’s how you connect with people.”

“This season’s been really painful for me,” she added. “To just relive, it’s been super tough.”

Photo Credit: NBC