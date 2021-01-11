Nikki Bella Shows off Post-Baby Body 5 Months After Giving Birth: 'Getting There'

✖

Nikkie Bella is showing off her post-baby body. Five months after welcoming son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, her first child with fiancée Artem Chigvintsev, the 37-year-old reality TV star and former WWE wrestler took to her Instagram Story Friday to give fans a candid look her postpartum body, also providing an update on her efforts to reach her pre-pregnancy weight.

Sharing a mirror selfie of herself wearing sweatpants and lifting up her shirt to reveal her stomach, Bella said she is "Getting there! Slowly but surely!" The new mom also shared a second photo, captured by the Daily Mail and viewable by clicking here, that offered a side view of her belly. The mom-of-one revealed that she is "finally going to start workouts this weekend," adding, "hopefully today but definitely tomorrow! And Monday I'm going to start the [The Yoga Standard] 30 day challenge! I miss hot yoga so much!"

Nikki Bella bares her stomach to reveal impressive progress on her post-baby body on Instagram https://t.co/J4w0PimIBa — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 10, 2021

The new mom officially added the role to her resume at the end of July 2020, when little Matteo made his entrance into the world. Since then, Bella hasn't shied away from getting candid about postpartum life, vowing in September to document her journey for her fans, at the time revealing that she was "now on a journey to lose 18 pounds but in the most healthiest way possible." Speaking with Us Weekly in November, Bella admitted to being “frustrated" by her postpartum figure, telling the outlet, "I don't feel sexy at all. Like, I don't feel beautiful… It's so hard to, like, look at yourself in the mirror and just feel disappointed."

Just last month, Bella and her twin sister Brie Bella, who also welcomed a son last year, appeared on Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast and opened up about motherhood, including the pressure to "snap back" after giving birth. Bella admitted, "I'm looking in the mirror and then I think, [with] us in the spotlight, we have so much pressure on us to get back to where we were in a short amount of time." Bella said "it messes with you," adding, "literally, someone the other day was like, 'Gosh, she's still big!' and I was like 'Excuse me?'" Bella credited her life coach for helping her come to appreciate her post-baby body, explaining, "she makes me grab parts of my body I don't like and I say, 'Thank you for creating Matteo and making him healthy,' and appreciating and loving my body. And it is weird how, slowly, you start to love it."