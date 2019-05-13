Artem Chigvintsev Went Through A Lot to Get Brie Bella’s Approval

It’s not easy dating Nikki Bella. First, you’ve got to get through her twin sister, Brie Bella.

During the third annual Best Buddies Mother’s Day Celebration in Malibu, California, on Saturday, Nikki revealed to Entertainment Tonight that her sister wasn’t very welcoming to new boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev initially. Brie admitted that she wasn’t quick to give the Dancing With The Stars pro her stamp of approval, but eventually did. She added that daughter Birdie is also a big fan.

“It took me a while [to approve],” she admitted. “But I do. I approve. He’s so sweet. Birdie loves him.”

Nikki agreed that her beau is a good guy, telling Entertainment Tonight he “makes me really happy.”

“He’s amazing,” she gushed.

Brie talked about some of the fears she had about Nikki and Chigvintsev’s relationship on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast. During the episode, Nikki confessed that she was “very nervous” about her sister’s reservations about the romance initially. She added during the episode that her sister was “a ‘B’” to Chigvintsev at first, and “put him through a lot.”

“I was very nervous about [it] and the questions she asked, I was like, ‘I can’t believe you’re asking [this]!,” Nikki revealed.

“You’re welcome for protecting you,” Brie quipped back. “And for caring.”

Nikki moved on with Chigvintsev after a six-year romance with John Cena. The pair ended their engagement in July, PEOPLE reported. They previously ended the romance and got back together again for a short time. In a statement about the split, Nikki admitted that she’d done some soul-searching after they got back together, and felt breaking up was for the best.

“After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together we have decided to officially part ways,” she said at the time.

Cena, 42, is rumored to have moved on with Shay Shariatzadeh, according to E! Online. The pair have been seen out and about together but haven’t confirmed their romance.

Nikki told PEOPLE she was elated that Cena had found love again, adding that she used to “pray every day” that he would find happiness after their split. She told the magazine she was “so happy for him.”

“I’ve loved [seeing him move on],” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so happy for him because I think of the decisions that I’ve made… walking away and just needing to find myself because I felt like I lost it.”