Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Reveal Their Wedding Date

✖

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have set a wedding date. The couple announced their date on the Season 6 finale of Total Bellas. "We are going to be getting married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021! Bella said just before popping a champagne bottle and celebrating with her twin, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

A day before the episode aired, Bella was a guest on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off The Vine" podcast, where she discussed their relationship in a little more detail. The former professional wrestler told Bristowe — who was also paired with Chigvintsev on Dancing with the Stars — that the two are in couples therapy. Bella revealed that when the professional dancer "gets really stressed, he doesn't realize his tone."

Since Bristowe was paired with Chigvintsev and were both honored the Mirror Ball champion's title, they admitted that it wasn't all rainbows and sunshine when they were practicing together. She revealed that they butted heads on a few occasions. "Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have a flirty thing?" Bristowe asked Bella, according to Us Weekly. His fiancé admitted that he was "super strict" during their time on the show.

Bella admitted before Season 29 that she wanted Bristowe and Chigvintsev to be paired together, saying she felt she and Bristowe have similar personalities and that he would be able to handle that. When it was announced that the two would-be dance partners, Bella and fans were thrilled. By the end of it all, they walked away with a Mirror Ball Trophy. While winning was great, Chigvintsev spent a lot of time away from his family due to the pandemic. While Bella was incredibly supportive, the couple admitted their time apart was not easy.

Bella and Chigvintsev met when they were paired on the hit dance competition series and played coy about their relationship leading up to their romance. They finally made their relationship Instagram official in March 2019 and announced their engagement months later, leading into 2020. The two then welcomed their first child together, Matteo, in July 2020. Now that the two are ready to finalize their union, they've put things on hold due to the pandemic. They admitted they didn't want to feel so restricted on their special day but wanted to keep their friends and family safe.

According to the outlet, the pair "really" want a mask-free wedding, saying, "I don't want there to be social distancing because that's the one thing that's fun about [a] wedding. Especially as we're getting older, because they're more rare. Like, I want everyone to have a weekend escape." She then detailed how she wants to "dance all night" with friends and family and wants a traditional celebration.