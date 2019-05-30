Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals First Photo, Name of New Baby Boy

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi shared the first photo of her new baby boy Angelo on Thursday, hours after he was born in during the early morning hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on May 30, 2019 at 8:24am PDT

Polizzi posted one of the photos she shared with PEOPLE, adding Angelo James LaValle’s name in the caption. She also shared other photos from the hospital with PEOPLE, including one of the mother and son under a blanket with Angelo’s name on it.

“So thrilled to welcome baby Angelo into our little family! He is so sweet and a spitting image of Lorenzo as a baby,” Polizzi told the magazine. “Jionni and I can’t wait to see how being outnumbered turns out!”

Angelo was born at 2:30 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 8 oz. He joins sister Giovanna Marie, 4, and brother Lorenzo Dominic, 6.

Polizzi’s post got several celebratory messages from her Jersey Shore family. Close friend Jenni “JWOWW” Farley wrote, “Perfect little Angelo,” alongside three blue heart emojis.

“So beautiful how old is he?” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio joked.

“So gorgeous!!!! Love you so much !! CJ can’t wait to meet his bestie,” Deena Cortese added.

“He’s dope!!! Congrats,” Vinny Guadagnino wrote.

Polizzi and husband Jionni LaValle announced they were expecting another family member in November and announced Angelo’s name in April. By late May, she was getting anxious to welcome Angelo, especially after she checked into a hospital for labor pains on May 27 that turned out to be a “false alarm.”

During an episode of her podcast It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey, she said she was feeling “miserable” a few weeks before Angelo was born.

“So I just got back from the doctor’s office,” she said. I’m so annoyed because I’ve been feeling cramps and I swear the baby’s coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so.”

She later added, “So I’m annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable… You have no idea.”

In March, Polizzi told PEOPLE she only planned to “take a couple of days off” after welcoming her son. But as the owner of her own Snooki Shop, she does not plan on taking a long maternity leave.

“That’s not a thing,” she said. “I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better. So taking a day off … that stresses me out, actually.”

The Jersey Show family will return for a third season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in later this year.