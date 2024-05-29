Bravo is pausing yet another one of its popular reality series. Fresh off the success of its second season, the network is putting Summer House: Martha's Vineyard on pause. The news comes, as reported by Deadline, after the cast reunited for a reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen. The reason for the pause is unknown. In the past year, both Winter House and Vanderpump Rules have been placed on a network hiatus. The latter is on pause after its 10th season became the most-watched in recent years for the network amid the fallout from Scandoval. Three of its stars – Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and Rachel Leviss – are currently in a legal war over an alleged revenge porn plot.

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard has not been canceled, but a third season has not been greenlit. The season 2 cast featured Nicholas "Nick" Arrington, Jasmine Ellis Cooper, Jordan Emanuel, Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson, Amir Lancaster, Preston Mitchum, Summer Marie Thomas, Alex Tyree, and Noelle Hughly.

The show chronicles the friendships of a group of Black professionals vacationing on Martha's Vineyard, an island south of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and one of the first beach destinations where African Americans could vacation and purchase property. It's a spinoff of Summer House, which is filmed in the Hamptons.

The most lengthy Bravo pause was The Real Housewives of Miami. The show's hiatus began in 2013 before its streamer, Peeaock, resurrected the series in 2021 for Season 4, and the show moved to Bravo for Season 6.

Bria Fleming reacted to news about SHMV's pause on X. "Yes, the rumors are true," Fleming wrote. "Our show, Summer House Martha's Vineyard, has been put on pause. While it is disappointing to see this happen, we believe it will inspire us to explore new directions in our careers, personal lives, and businesses."