New Reality Series Based on 2019 Comedy Movie Set at CBS

CBS' reality TV slate is expanding. The network on Wednesday ordered a new reality competition series adapted from Buddy Games, the 2019 comedy directed by and starring Josh Duhamel that was inspired by his real-life annual tradition with his lifelong friends. Duhamel will host and executive produce the upcoming series, which comes from Real World and The Challenge producer Bunim Murray and CBS Studios.

The new show will bring together six teams of best friends from different backgrounds at a stunning lakeside location, where they will be given the opportunity to live together at an adult summer camp, compete in wild challenges, and "prove their bonds run deep." Per the official synopsis, "'Ride or dies' get the chance to play 'buddy games' where they will relive their glory days and compete in an assortment of absurd physical and mental challenges in the outdoors while bunking together in the same lake house. Friendships will be rekindled, and rivalries reignited when these friends are challenged to prove which bonds are strong enough to withstand the competition. The last buddy team standing will be crowned champion and take home a cash prize plus the coveted Buddy Games trophy, and of course bragging rights."

"Being able to bring Buddy Games to CBS is truly a dream come true for me," Duhamel said in a press release. "This is something my buddies and I have wanted to share with the world for a long time as we knew there was a relatability to it with other people doing similar things to strengthen their friendships. For me, getting to executive produce and host Buddy Games while observing these groups of friends let loose and become part of this big family has been an honor and will be a lot of fun for viewers to watch."

Buddy Games is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and CBS Studios, with Duhamel, Michael J. Luisi, Julie Pizzi, Rupert Dobson, Jacob Lane and Emer Harkin serving as executive producers. Duhamel previously wrote and produced the Paramount feature film Buddy Games, which released in 2019 and centered on a group of six friends that reunite after a five-year hiatus to engage in a challenging set of dares and games and help lift one of their own out of depression and also have a chance of winning $150,000. The film starred Duhamel, Dax Shepard, Olivia Munn, Kevin Dillon, and Neal McDonough. He is also attached as writer and producer of the upcoming sequel, Buddy Games 2.