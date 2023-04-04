Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford Think They Might Be Getting Tricked in 'Catfish: The TV Show' Exclusive Sneak Peek

Are Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford the ones getting catfished? In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Catfish: The TV Show, MTV's resident deception detectives fear the tables may have been turned on them when they take on the job of helping Jaquan connect with his mysterious online love, Shantel.

After hearing Jaquan's story about his relationship with the mysterious Shantel, Nev and Kamie track down their new client's social media page – and they're surprised to see Jaquan has more than 190,000 followers on TikTok – and some pretty popular comedy videos. "Woah he has a lot of followers!" Nev says while scrolling through Jaquan's profile. "Geez! This [video has] got 4.7 million views. ... Two major videos!"

Kamie is immediately suspicious, saying right off the bat she "may be calling catfish," as this whole thing could just be a way of Jaquan making content for his page, regardless of how "genuine" he seemed during their first conversation. And her suspicions are heightened even more when she gets a glimpse of a video she's seen before with their mutual friend Justyn.

"That is Justyn!" she exclaims, as Nev likewise reels in shock. "See this is what I'm saying – Justyn and Jaquan are two peas in a comedy pod on TikTok and they're making all these videos." Nev agrees, "Well now that I know Jaquan is such a performer, I'm not sure I can trust anything he said to us yesterday." Now, with doubt in both Kamie and Nev's minds, their minds are racing at what could possibly be the truth.

"Oh my god," Nev says, as Kamie chimes in, "This is what I'm saying! This could be a big content ploy!" Nev echoes, "It could be!" as Kamie hypothesizes, "I think they both could be messing with us!" Will Nev and Kamie be able to track down the truth about their newest Catfish case? Catfish: The TV Show airs Tuesdays at at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.