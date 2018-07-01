Netflix: New and Exciting Reality Competition Shows to Watch

It can be hard to find a moment of peace in a world of 24/7 news cycles and social media, but nothing can help a TV fan more than enjoying a good, and addictive, reality competition show.

The unscripted shows can provide all the drama of watching real people make their dreams come true through a series of tasks, while also some laughs along the way.

If you are currently picking between watching Friends for the ten millionth time, or scrolling through Netflix’s vast catalog of viewing options, look no further than these seven new and exciting competition series.

Nailed It!

This baking competition series is unlike any other in that rather than expecting perfection, it just expects contestants to try their best. Hosted by comedian Nicole Byers, the series features amateur bakers attempting to recreate culinary masterpieces with entertaining, and at times disastrous results.

Even just one episode will leave you with a smile. The first two seasons — season 2 premiered June 29 — are now streaming on Netflix.

Zumbo’s Just Desserts

Hosted by Australian pastry chef Adriano Zumbo and British cook Rachel Khoo, this show tests amateur chefs with complex challenges like defying gravity or creating desserts inspired by popular Australian cookies.

The unlucky bottom two then battle it out in the dreaded “Zumbo Challenge” where they must recreate some of the famed chef’s most jaw-dropping creations including a floating chocolate hat. House of Cards wishes it could be this dramatic. You can stream the first season now on Netflix.

The Great British Baking Show

A competition series that is truly relaxing. While most shows of the kind focus on conflict among contestants, this series does a 180 on the concept and shows how contestants support each other as they attempt to impress the panel of judges.

Featuring hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc, and judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood for the first seven seasons, the show is a breath of fresh air and will inspire you to try your hand in the kitchen. Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Netflix.

The Big Family Cooking Showdown

Similar to the Great British Bake Off, this show features contestants of different backgrounds trying to be named the best family of home cooks.

GBBO Season 6 winner Nadiya Hussain and British TV personality Zoë Ball served as hosts for Season 1, while Michelin star chef Giorgio Locatelli and cooking instructor Rosemary Shrager served as judges and advisers for contestants. The series stands out by taking viewers into the family’s homes, adding a new layer of authenticity.

Season 2 (with new judges and hosts) is currently in production but you can stream the first season now on Netflix.

The Great Interior Design Challenge

Not in the mood for sweets? This special series features amateur British designers making over rooms on a limited budget while also trying to please their clients who have very specific needs.

Hosted by Tom Dyckhoff, who happens to be a historian of architecture, makes the reality series an educational experience as well as an exciting competition. All four seasons are streaming on Netflix.

Skin Wars

Hosted by Rebecca Romjin, this classic competition series centers around tattoo artists who are pushed to the limits of their creativity in unique challenges, such as turning tarot cards into body art and painting their models to disappear in the background.

And if that doesn’t sound enticing enough, judges RuPaul, Craig Tracy and Robin Slonina are the cutthroat voices of reason we all need in our lives. This show stands out for its originality, and will provide the escape you’re looking for. All three seasons are streaming now.

Ultimate Beastmaster

It was only a matter of time before Netflix got in the American Ninja Warrior game. This series sets itself apart from others in the genre by showcasing international competitors running localized versions of truly insane obstacle courses.

Past competitors for the U.S. include Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews, NFL player Tiki Barber and former WWE Champion CM Punk. The show was renewed for season three, with the first two already available for streaming.

Everything Coming to Netflix July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2-9

Avail. 7/2/18:

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

Avail. 7/3/18:

The Comedy Lineup– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/5/18:

Blue Valentine

Avail. 7/6/18:

Anne with an E: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

First Team: Juventus: Part B– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Free Rein: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sacred Games– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Samantha!– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter– NETFLIX FILM

The Skin of The Wolf– NETFLIX FILM

White Fang– NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 7/7/18:

Scream 4

Avail. 7/9/18:

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10-20

Avail. 7/10/18:

Drug Lords: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/12/18:

Gone Baby Gone

Avail. 7/13/18:

How It Ends– NETFLIX FILM

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/15/18:

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Going for Gold

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale: Part 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/20/18:

Amazing Interiors– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dark Tourist– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose– NETFLIX FILM

Father of the Year– NETFLIX FILM

Fix It and Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 4– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy: The True Story of a True Idiot– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

July 21-31

Avail. 7/22/18:

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

Avail. 7/24/18:

The Warning– NETFLIX FILM

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/27/18:

Cupcake & Dino – General Services– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extinction– NETFLIX FILM

Orange Is the New Black: Season 6– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Roman Empire: Reign of Blood: Master of Rome– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Bleeding Edge– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Worst Witch: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Welcome to the Family– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/28/18:

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

Avail. 7/29/18:

Her

Sofia the First: Season 4

Avail. 7/30/18:

A Very Secret Service: Season 2– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. 7/31/18:

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3– NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Avail. in July (date not announced):

El Chapo: Season 3