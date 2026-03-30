NBC Reality Competition Finalist Arrested on DWI Charge

America’s Got Talent contestant Jourdan Blue was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of DWI.

The New Orleans-based singer was arrested on March 21 by police in Louisiana and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on suspicion of DWI, driving on a suspended license, careless operation, and having an open container in his car, according to TMZ.

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AMERICA’S GOT TALENT season 20 semi-finalis featuring Jourdan Blue (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Blue was released from custody that same day, and there have not been additional details surrounding his arrest that have been made public.

Blue placed third on Season 20 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent in 2025, winning judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer after impressing the panel with his vocals. He also won many audience members’ hearts after sharing on the show that he worked as a street performer many nights to provide for his girlfriend and young son.

Blue previously spoke about his experiences with addiction and homelessness in an August 2025 interview with PEOPLE, telling the outlet that he had survived an accidental overdose at age 18, which “put everything into perspective.”

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“It wasn’t intentional, but I realized my whole life could have been gone from one dumb decision,” he told the outlet. “I quit cold turkey — stopped everything. It was hard, but the reward was so much bigger than the struggle.”

Blue also spoke at the time about how becoming a father impacted his life, revealing that it encouraged him to slow down and be more present for his family.

“I feel like I’ve lived a few lives at this point,” Blue said. “Everything — being a dad, being homeless, breakups, love, and now this type of love I’ve never known with my son — it all adds up to so many experiences. It shapes who you are.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please call SAMHSA’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential and available 24/7.