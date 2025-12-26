NBC Couple Announces Engagement After Meeting on Show

Destination X couple Ally Bross and Mack Fitzgerald are engaged!

After meeting during Season 1 of the NBC travel competition show, Bross and Fitzgerald went public with their romance in July. Five months later, they announced their engagement on Instagram.

Fitzgerald posted a series of photos proposing to Bross in front of a scenic waterfall in Thailand. “we’re engaged!!!!!!!!! betta luck next time boys,” she wrote.

Bross shared the happy news in her own post, writing, “fall in love again and again.. forever.”

Destination X host Jeffrey Dean Morgan was among the many well wishers in the Instagram comments. “Well well well! Congrats kids! All the love, xojd,” he wrote.

“thank you jeffrey!!!!!” Bross replied. “she did the whole thing destination x style, i started blindfolded and she gave me a riddle on a walkie talkie.”

Before dating Fitzgerald, Bross was in a showmance with fellow cast member Shayne Cureton, but the two split a few months after filming wrapped. She started spending time with Fitzgerald because they both live near Austin, Texas, and their friendship blossomed into something more.

“Fifteen months ago, we met on reality TV. It was fine at first… but we ended up actively disliking each other. After the show, we became fast friends. By chance, we only lived eight minutes apart,” the couple explained in an Instagram reel on Nov. 11. “A year ago, we took a trip to Finland as friends. Ten months ago we became girlfriends. Today, we launched a sapphic clothing brand (Sapphic Rebellion)!”

Bross captioned an Instagram post, “Turns out I DID win Destination X. In a shocking twist, I found my soulmate. To the ends of the earth. I love you, Mack.”

Destination X features 12 contestants transported to various locations across Europe while blindfolded, clues to guess where in the world they are. The contestant who guesses farthest from the actual location is eliminated, and the game begins anew in a different location each episode.

The show premiered in January as one of NBC’s most-watched new unscripted series in years, earning 4.2 million viewers across NBC and Peacock.