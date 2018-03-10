‘Naked and Afraid’ Participant Gets Stung in the Worst Possible Place

Maybe walking over to a yellowjacket nest while naked is not a good idea, as one Naked and Afraid contestant learned during the show’s upcoming ninth season premiere. He got stung in the absolute worse place imaginable – his genitals.

Duke Brady decided to go near a yellowjacket nest, and it stung him between his legs, as seen in a preview clip from the episode.

“Of all the places for it to sting me,” Brady said as reported in an exclusive clip shared by PEOPLE Magazine. “I was nothing but exposed skin, and it stings me on the end of my, um, well, it really hurt.”

Brady said he first felt a “sharp pain,” which then became a “dull, throbbing pain.”

“It started to swell up, which really freaks you out to see such an important part of your body swollen like that, when you’re out there in the wilderness by yourself,” the survivalist said.

To his horror, the swelling increased, so he rushed to the creek to wash his “male chasse gear.”

“I guess I should say that they had to pixelate a lot more… because it got really big,” Brady said.

Brady is paired with Amal Alyassiri, the first Muslim participant in the show’s history. They have to survive 21 days in the Florida jungle and have never met before the new season is filmed.

Alyassiri is a mother of three and lives in Iowa. She is also an Iraqi refugee, arriving in the U.S. at age 10.

“I had a really big family, and a lot of them were in the army against Saddam Hussein, including my dad and one of my brothers,” the 34-year-old Al Yassiri told PEOPLE. “My brother was captured and he got murdered in front of my mom. It was either that, or she had to watch the rest of her family die. She had to choose which one of her kids had to go.”

Alyassiri took the Naked and Afraid challenge to help “paint a different picture of Muslim women” for American audiences.

“Being a Muslim woman, we’re painted in so many different ways,” she explained. “We have to be home, we have to be covered up, we can’t do this, we can’t do that. There are a lot of can’ts in being a Muslim woman. But I wanted to show that I can.”

Alyassiri said that some members of her family stopped talking to her after she signed up for the show, but “that’s really their loss,” she said.

“I was doing something that I wanted to do,” she told PEOPLE.

Alyassiri’s episode was filmed during hurricane season, so they had to be evacuated early on. You can see their tale of survival on Sunday, March 11 at 10 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel.

Photo credit: Discovery Channel