'Mythbusters' Star Reveals Medical Issue That's Plagued Them for 30 Years

Mythbusters alum Kari Byron is opening up about a painful medical issue that has afflicted her for years. In a recent social media post, Byron told her fans that she has dealt with knee pain since she was a teenager following numerous injuries that have required surgery.

Byron opened up about her health struggles on Twitter back on June 11, writing, "my knees have been hurting since I was a teenager." According to the star, she has dislocated her knees "a dozen times" and even "had realignment surgery in my 30s." Despite seeking help from doctors and undergoing surgery, Byron said her knees "still hurts everyday." The Mythbusters star added, "my dream is to jog. Is there a medical innovation that renews old injuries?"

Byron's followers were quick to jump in, offering both support and advice. Replying to the tweet, one person suggested that Byron look into steroid injections, which "can occasionally reduce symptoms" That same person added, "aside from that, fasting has been observed to help the body rejuvenate and 'clean house' of inflammation." Somebody else suggested stem cell therapy, which they claimed "works very well for knees. The only problem is that insurance won't pay for it, so many assume it isn't a viable option... Another thing that will help is Collagen Peptides." That person also urged Byron to "invest in a good pair of shoes. Go to a running store that analyzes your stride to get the right shoes."

Although Byron didn't detail any of the specific injuries she's sustained, her time on Mythbusters put her health at risk on numerous occasions. The science entertainment television program centered around a group of so-called "mythbusters" as they put questions, myths, and urban legends to the tests to determine which myths are true and which are not. Throughout the course of the show, which ran for 17 seasons between 2003 and 2018, several of the show's stars suffered injuries. At one point in the show, Byron even dislocated her knee after slipping in ballistics gel.

Byron served as a core member of the Mythbusters' team, alongside Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara, as part of "The Build Team" or B Team, which worked with Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman to test the plausibility of various myths. She has most recently been seen on Science Channel's series Crash Test World, which debuted in 2021.