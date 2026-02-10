‘My Strange Addiction’: Meet Texas’ Obsessed ‘Kangaroo Mom’ in Exclusive Sneak Peek

My Strange Addiction is turning the spotlight on Texas’ very own “kangaroo mom,” who will do anything to care for her brood of baby roos — even if it annoys her own husband.

In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s episode of the TLC show, 47-year-old Marsha reveals that after her kids grew up and left home, she found a new passion for young kangaroos.

The clip kicks off as Marsha is tucked in next to her baby kangaroo — and her husband — while going to sleep for the night.

“You change her diaper?” Marsha’s husband asks, to which she responds that she has. “You sure?” he asks, before adding, “Well, I can smell her.” Marsha ignores her husband’s commentary on the smell as he quips, “Love the smell of roo poo in the evening.”

“I did not grow up with any exotic animals. We had one dog, and that was it,” Marsha explains of her passion for kangaroos, revealing that she was actually looking to adopt a farm animal when she went to a show in Houston and saw a man there “bottle-feeding a baby kangaroo.”

“She was so cute. I couldn’t resist the face,” Marsha recalls. “And so after doing my research, I told my husband — I walked in, I said, ‘We are going to get a kangaroo.’ And his reaction was, ‘We are going to do what?’”

“And six days later, we got our first kangaroo,” she adds.

Owning a kangaroo is legal by permit in Texas, but prohibited under exotic animal laws in many other states.

Marsha then shows off her “kangaroo room,” which has taken over the guest room in her and her husband’s home. With room to hang out, hop around, eat and drink, things may get a little messy, but Marsha says taking care of her kangaroos isn’t much different than raising her children.

“It is 100% like having a baby — the whole diaper thing, the bottle feeding,” she says. “My kids are grown, and sometimes you kind of miss having a little kid around.”

“Comparing a kangaroo and a toddler to me, [they are] pretty much the same thing,” she continues. “You’re doing the same thing.”

Showing off how she changes her kangaroos’ diapers, Marsha explains that she cuts a hole in the front of the diaper to fit the tail. “Then I put I put them on backwards so she can’t undo the tabs in front of her,” she continues, “because sometimes they like to scratch their belly, so she could actually scratch the tabs and get her diaper off. So I put them on her backwards.”

Marsha continues, “You’ve got to feed them and got to keep a really watchful eye on them.”

See more of Marsha’s roos when My Strange Addiction airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.



