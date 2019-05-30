‘My 600-Lb Life’s Steven Assanti Is Furious With Trolling Fans After ‘Where Are They Now’ Episode Airs

My 600-Lb Life’s Steven Assanti is furious with fans who have been trolling him after the recent “Where Are They Now” episode.

According to Starcasm, Assanti fired off a statement against people who he felt were criticizing him, following the update.

“After the new show … it’s been nothing but harassment towards me, my wife and my family. And it sickens me to the core,” he said. “All I ask is for people to get a life and move on because not everything you see on television is accurate but small minded folks will continue to believe that it is.”

“The way they portray cast members on ALL REALITY SHOWS is not really reality #1 and #2 mostly all of what you see the cast members are being told how to act and what to say,” Assanti added. “Please respect my privacy, I’m happy, healthy and those who are true fans of me and my family will indeed respect that. Thank you and best wishes to all of you. GOD BLESS.”

Since his time on the reality TV series, Assanti took a big leap by getting married in 2018.

“It’s a nice day for a white wedding. Just married Stephanie Assanti and Steven Assanti — cross my heart and hope to die to my lover I’ll never lie. It’s just him and I,” his new wife Stephanie Sanger wrote in a social media post that announced their wedding.

The couple went public with their relationship public in February 2018, with Assanti sending out a message to all his followers that also directly referred to Sanger.

“Good morning friends and to the best girlfriend in the world Stephanie Sanger I love you baby with my soul n heart. I want everyone to continue to know your the reason why I look forward to my future, our future and I hope it grows bigger, your the best baby real talk. Keepin ten toes down fellas…have a good day…1…” Assanti wrote in a since deleted post.

Assanti appears to be thriving and doing well, which is a lucky outcome as over the past few years several former cats members of My 600-Lb Life have passed away.

The most recent being Sean Milliken, who died in February. TLC announced his passing in a statement that read, “TLC is saddened to share that Sean Milliken has passed away. Viewers first met Sean in 2016 on My 600-lb Life when he weighed over 900-lbs. Over the course of his weight loss journey, he victoriously lost over 400-lbs.”

“TLC viewers caught up with Sean this past summer and learned that despite the loss of his mother, he was still continuing in his quest to live a healthier and happier life,” the statement added. “TLC expresses its deepest sympathies to Sean’s friends and family at this difficult time.”