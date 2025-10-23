MTV Reality TV Star Holly Hagan Shares Heartbreaking Family News

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan has announced the death of sister Darci Rose at the age of 19.

Hagan, 33, announced the tragic news Tuesday morning, writing that Darci had “passed away peacefully holding my hand surrounded by family and her best friends.” While Hagan did not share any details about her sister’s cause of death, she wrote that the teen “was never in any pain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The MTV UK star continued that the previous four days had left her family “traumatised in every sense of the word,” but asked for privacy and respect until they were ready to share their story.

Holly Hagan attends the Float Like A Butterfly Ball in aid of Caudwell Children at The Grosvenor House Hotel on November 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Thanking the medical personnel who supported Darci in her final days, Hagan wrote, “To the incredible ambulance crew, and everyone at Manchester Royal Infirmary A&E and ICU, thank you so much for giving my sister the absolute best chance.”

“Because of you all we have had the opportunity to hold her hand, stroke her hair and feel her heart beating for the last time,” she continued. “We will forever be grateful for the way you have looked after her and us throughout this unimaginable process.”

Hagan went on to pay tribute to her sister, who was “so beautiful and genuinely didn’t even realise it.”

“She lived in Darci world, forgetting to turn lights off, didn’t know how to lock doors after coming in from a night out, leaving the freezer open so my mam came down to a puddle of defrosted food,” Hagan recalled, adding of her sister’s relationship with her 2-year-old nephew, “She was the best aunty, Alpha-Jax adored her. She spent his whole birthday on the bouncy castle with AJ and Alba, and that’s a memory I’ll cherish forever.”

Darci “wanted to go into social work, after finding a passion for helping children,” Hagan shared with her followers, “And I just know she’s looking after all the babies up there.”

She added, “I don’t know if I’m behaving in a way I assumed I would when grieving but I genuinely feel she has given me so much strength and is watching over us all as our guardian angel.”

The reality personality signed off with a message to her sister, writing, “We love you so much baby girl. Forever 19.”