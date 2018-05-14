MTV Plans to ‘Separate the Girls’ During ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Amid Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry Feud



The upcoming Teen Mom 2 reunion filming may be the most explosive ever, with the network allegedly stepping in to provide extra security measures and keep Briana DeJesus apart from some of her co-stars.

DeJesus has been involved in a vicious feud with Kailyn Lowry after dating her ex-husband and baby daddy Javi Marroquin this fall, which is all starting to play out on the new season of the MTV series.

The 23-year-old reality star opened up about her feelings on the upcoming reunion filming to Radar Monday.

“I don’t even want to go, but obviously I have to,” she said about the taping scheduled for the weekend of May 19, adding that her bad blood with Lowry has provided quite the challenge for MTV producers. “They may even separate the girls and we may not see each other.”

In DeJesus’ mind, it’s Lowry who is more likely to cause trouble. “Kailyn is the one who will be mean. And Chelsea [Houska] and Leah [Messer] are going to follow in her lead,” DeJesus said.

As to how she found herself in a three-against-one situation? “Some girls are threatened by me,” she said, adding that she doesn’t have a problem with Houska and Messer, who first spilled news of her burgeoning relationship with Marroquin to Lowry in last week’s episode. “I don’t have any problems with Chelsea. Leah, she said what she said, but I don’t hate the girl.”

At the last Teen Mom 2 reunion, Lowry and DeJesus found themselves at the center of another fight, and the mother-of-two said the producers don’t want things to escalate alongside their beef.

“They don’t what happened at last reunion to happen at this reunion, so they said they’re going to change things around,” DeJesus claimed.

But the MTV personality said she doesn’t pose a threat: “It’s not like I’m going to do anything,” she claimed. “I don’t know why they’re afraid to be around me. Maybe they’re just being petty.”

DeJesus also stood up for friend and co-star Jenelle Evans, whose place on the show has been in jeopardy over the past few months due to her defense over husband David Eason’s homophobic social media rants and recent road rage incident, during which she allegedly pulled a gun on a fellow driver. Eason was fired due to his actions, but DeJesus claimed the network would be keeping Evans around.

“She will be a tough girl,” she said. “MTV is not going to fire her.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV