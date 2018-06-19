MTV Movie & TV Awards Viewers Hate ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’

MTV Movie & TV Awards viewers were not happy with Keeping Up With The Kardashians winning Best Reality Show, especially when the category also included RuPaul’s Drag Race and Vanderpump Rules.

The only Kardashians in attendance to pick up the award were Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner. Their speeches were short, with Kardashian just acknowledging how long the show has been on the air.

“Thank you so much,” Kardashian said. “We’ve been on the air for 12 years almost now, so thank you to the fans who have been watching for this long and thank you to my crazy family who keeps it all going, I guess.”

“Thank you guys. We really appreciate it,” Jenner added.

The very short speeches did not save the family from backlash on Twitter, especially those who wanted to see RuPaul or Vanderpump take the popcorn award.

“12 years of trash,” one viewer wrote.

“KARDASHIANS WINNING OVER DRAG RACE?! N O MA’AM,” another added.

One person suggested KUWTK won over Love & Hip-Hop because “people are being breastfed by the Kardashians.”

“I knew Keeping up with the Kardashians was gonna win that awards. It’s rigged,” another wrote.

E! Network’s KUWTK has been one of the most successful reality shows in the genre’s history, with 14 seasons and more than 200 episodes. It has also spawned nine spin-offs about the adventures of the individual family members.

In a recent essay for Glamour, Khloe Kardashian said the family spends six days a week filming, 12 to 18 hours a day when seasons are in production.

“We never could have fathomed the longevity of the show—that we would film 14 seasons and a handful of spin-offs,” Khloe wrote. “I don’t think anybody could have. When it comes to our drama, we are a large, blended family. If you put a microscope over any family for 10 years, you’re bound to find cracks in the foundation. That’s just the name of the game, and we’re strong enough to endure it.”